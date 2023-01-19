Indian textile trade fair in Dhaka successful: SGCCI

The Indian Textile Trade Fair (ITTF) organised by Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) in Dhaka was successful with several exhibitors from the country receiving business enquiries from textile businessmen in Bangladesh, SGCCI president Himanshu Bodawala said Wednesday.

Bodawala was speaking at a media briefing in Surat after returning from the event on Tuesday.

The four-day event commenced on January 11 and was inaugurated by Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, in presence of Indian High Commissioner at Bangladesh Pranay Verma, and other dignitaries. Over 60 exhibitors along with SGCCI president Bodawala, vice-president Ramesh Vaghasiya, secretary Bhavesh Tailor, treasurer Bhavesh Gadhiya, ITTF exhibition chairman Amish Shah had gone to Dhaka.

SGCCI sources said that over 3,500 buyers visited the Indian Textile Trade fair and many of them have placed purchase orders after taking samples of different types of fabrics displayed there.

Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president Mohammed Jashim Uddin and other association members had in the meeting with SGCCI teams, invited Surat textile industrialists to set up textile factories at the Special Economic Zone coming up in Bangladesh.

“In the meeting with FBCCI president Mohammed Jashim Uddin told us that they are presently importing synthetic fabrics from China, Taiwan and if Surat textile industrialists can supply the best quality of fabrics on time, they will definitely look into the Surat market. The Indian government is working on Free Trade Agreement with Bangladesh and if it is worked out, Indian textile businessmen will have a great opportunity to set up business relations with Bangladesh,” Bodawala said.

He added, “Over 50 fabrics exhibitors received business inquiries over there. The businessmen had taken samples from Indian exhibitors and will place orders in the next couple of weeks. There were three exhibitors who had displayed textile machinery products, with price ranging between Rs 10 lakh and 18 lakh, and over 100 inquiries were received for machinary products.”

Advertisement

SGCCI vice-president Ramesh Vaghasiya said that Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers Export Association (BGMEA) president Faruk Hassan and his organization team members had assured they are ready to support the textile businessmen of Surat.

“The BGMEA members will also help the textile businessmen of Surat to find out buyers in Dhaka and are also ready to provide all possible help to set up industries there,” he said.

Vaghasiya added, “We also shared a meeting with Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exports Association (BGAPMEA) trade fair standing committee chairman Zahiruddin Haider and association members and invited them to visit Surat, and we are hoping that they will come to Surat in March or April 2023.”

Advertisement

A mega centre will be developed for the textile businessmen of Surat so that they display their fabrics and get business, Bodawala said said adding that in return, SGCCI will also help the textile businessmen of Bangladesh to display their fabrics in the Surat market.

ITTF exhibition chairman Amish Shah said that BGMEA has decided to set up a Knowledge Centre at Dhaka where information of Man-Made Fibre will be given.

“Apart from this, the Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce (BCC) will also set up a Modern Textile Education program for students in the coming months. The SGCCI and BCC will do MOU soon for knowledge exchange,” Shah said.