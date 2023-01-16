In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession

It’s an industry that employs over half-a-million workers – and is now facing a double whammy of global recession risks and Western sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Since November, it is estimated that nearly 5,000 workers have been laid off from diamond cutting and polishing units in Surat.

“We have got information from 24 small and medium-sized factories that have not opened after Diwali (which was on October 24). The actual number of layoffs could be more. Many units are also scaling down working hours,” says Ranmal Jiliriya, president of the Surat Ratnakalakar Sangh or diamond workers’ union.

Surat has some 4,000 units that source rough diamonds from big firms, including exporters, for cutting and polishing into finished gems. The 5 lakh-plus workers in these factories are mostly migrant labourers from Saurashtra and North Gujarat. Up to 90 per cent of all the world’s diamonds are cut and polished in Surat. These are either studded in jewellery or sold loose in the international markets.

Nanubhai Vekarya, president of Surat Diamond Association that represents factory owners, denies any large-scale layoff or shutdown of units. But he admits to factories cutting production and reducing working hours. That, in turn, has mainly to do with a short supply of rough diamonds.

Surat gets an estimated 60 per cent of its roughs from Alrosa, a Russian diamond miner and trader. The company, which accounts for more than a quarter of the global supplies, has been sanctioned by the US, UK, Canada and other major Western countries following Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“We are continuing to somehow source rough diamonds from Alrosa mines, but the company’s share is now down to 25-30 per cent. The sanctions have disturbed overall supplies and pushed up the prices of roughs,” says Damji Mawani, secretary of the diamond association. Apart from Alrosa, the Surat industry also obtains rough diamonds from countries such as South Africa and Canada.

Provisional data from the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) shows imports of rough diamonds into the country during April-November 2022 at 853.95 lakh carats, a 23.9 per cent drop compared to the 1,122.32 lakh carats for the same period of the previous year.

At the same time, the value of imports has gone up both in dollar (from $11,550.59 million to $11,684.50 million) and rupee (Rs 85,604.93 crore to Rs 92,541.43 crore) terms. It is indicative of the extent of price increase, largely courtesy of the sanctions.

But the industry’s cause has also not been helped by slackening global demand from recessionary trends in major economies. This is borne out by data on exports of cut and polished diamonds sourced from GJEPC. These were valued at $15,355.09 million during April-November 2022, down from $16,236.19 million in April-November 2021, although up in rupee terms (Rs 121,602.56 crore versus Rs 120,395.56 crore) because of depreciation of the currency against the US dollar.

The US imposed sanctions against Alrosa in April, post Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, the US, which is the largest market for Indian processed diamonds, made it mandatory for companies to declare that they hadn’t sourced roughs from the Russian partially state-owned enterprise. This has affected exports of gems and jewellery to the US, which has registered a 7.81 per cent decline in April-November 2022 over the same period of the previous year.

But it’s not just the US. GJEPC has reported fall in exports also to Hong Kong (by 9.28 per cent), Israel (11.27 per cent), UK (4.89 per cent) and the Netherlands (38.85 per cent) in April-November 2022 over April-November 2021. Only exports to a few markets such as the UAE, Thailand, Singapore and Switzerland have shown increase.

The heat is being felt mainly by the artisans in Surat’s factories. “We have received 35 complaints in the last 40 days about the factory owners retrenching workers, curtailing their working hours or closing the units for two days a week. We will take up their case with the Labour department,” Jiliriya says.

One such affected worker is Premal Sakariya, who has lost his job at Rachit Gems in Katargam, a suburb of Surat city. The 26-year-old was working at this factory for the last three years and earning about Rs 23,000 per month. “Along with me, another 200 have also been laid off. We were told late last month by the owner to look elsewhere for work. I have knocked at other factories, but there’s no work anywhere,” he says.