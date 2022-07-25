scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

‘Illegally’ built temple razed down in Navsari amid local resistance

The development came after it was claimed that the temple had been obstructing the entry and exit to a huge plot owned by real-estate builders.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
July 25, 2022 11:59:58 pm

A Radha Krishna temple “illegally built” on an open plot of the Sarvoday residential society in Navsari town was demolished by the Nagar Palika Monday amid resistance from the local residents.

The development came after it was claimed that the temple had been obstructing the entry and exit to a huge plot owned by real-estate builders.

Sources said more than 150 police officials led by Navsari district Superintendent of Police Rushikesh Upadhyay, alongwith Navsari Nagar Palika officials, including Navsari Urban Development Authority (NUDA) incharge officer Ketan Joshi, reached the Sarvoday society with JCB machines and dumpers to demolish the temple Monday evening. Soon, tensions arose after a crowd of over 200 people, including men, women and youths, entered the temple premises to prevent the demolition.

The police cordoned off the area after which the Radha Krishna temple—built a few months ago on a 10-square-metre area of private land—was demolished.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

“The NUDA authorities had contacted us and asked for police protection to carry out the demolition activity of the temple constructed illegally on the open plot. The temple was demolished under police protection. The local residents were angry and at one time, it became difficult for us to control both the men and women,” Navsari District Superintendent of Police, Rushikesh Upadhyay, told the Indian Express.

A majority of the residents of the Sarvoday residential society—with over 150 bungalows—belong to the Desai (Anavil Brahmin) community.

The demolition decision came after a group of real-estate developers purchased the open land located behind the temple and the residential society. The builders had entered into an agreement with the society residents to allow them to use the open plot for access to their land. While submitting its plan for NUDA’s approval, the builders had shown the entry and exit from the same open plot of the society and had also submitted documents signed by authorities of the Sarvoday society.

However, a local resident of the society, on the condition of anonymity, said a majority of the residents were against the proposal to allow the open plot for use by builders for the upcoming project. Following this, the residents had built the temple a couple of months ago and installed the idols of Radha Krishna.

Meanwhile, the NUDA authorities ordered the residents to demolish the temple voluntarily. The residents failed to do so after which the authorities decided to raze the structure.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement