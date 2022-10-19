Illegal money lending: 28 cases filed in a day in Surat

Surat police registered 28 offences against 27 persons under the Money Lenders Act in six police stations of the city in a single day on Tuesday.

It was part of a drive to check harassment by illegal money lenders in the city carried out in Uttran, Amroli, Jehangirpura, Rander, Paal and Adajan police stations of Zone 5 in Surat city.

Additional Commissioner of police Sharad Singhal said, “We have come across incidents of poor families falling victims to unauthorised money lenders. On failing to pay the installments, the earning member of family is harassed to such an extent that there were instances of even suicide.”

Adding that the money lenders were charging five per cent to 10 per cent interest per month from the people, Singhal said, “They even take blank cheques and property documents from the borrower. We will expand the drive in other police station areas in the coming days. We also appeal to the citizens to come forward and share details of such illegal activities.”

Police said they also seized 10 liquor bottles, 32 diaries, 34 blank cheques, 18 account books and mobile phones along with other documentary evidences from the premises of the accused ones.

The accused are Ashok Gupta, Sunny Bagada, Rajesh Gangani, Vishnu Rabari, Kapil Sendane, Vinod Kumar Jain, Goverdhan Zadaphiya, Akash Patel, Abbas Badshah, Mahesh Viras, Raj Rajb-har, Hasmukh Prajapati, Yasin Diwan, Nikunj Patel, Manhar Bo-tare, Salim Dinani, Jitendra Rawal, Nagesh Desai, Girish Pastagiya, Virendra Gaun, Shanker Shahu, Vinod Limbchaiya, Akash Jain, Dipak Shah, Nehlabhai Somya, Kumar Pal and Girish Hindu. Among these, two offences were filed against Akash Jain.