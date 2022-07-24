Iconic cable bridge in Surat to get structural health reporting system

The work to install decorative lighting and structural health-monitoring system on Surat’s Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay cable bridge on the Tapi river built at a cost of Rs 144 crore, will begin from next week. The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) will spend Rs 20 crore for the works.

“We will spend Rs 20 crore so that the bridge will last for the next 15 to 20 years. In the structural monitoring system, a control-room centre will be set up below the bridge. Information like temperature, load bearing, vibration, stress, deflection, censors and wind pressure on the bridge will be recorded. The work has been given to Unique Construction,” said B N Pani, commissioner, SMC.

The iconic cable-stayed bridge joining the Paal area with the SVNIT circle at Piplod in Surat was inaugurated by former chief minister Vijay Rupani in 2018.

SMC sources said the lighting on the bridge will be computerised and will be of different designs. “The work will commence in the coming week and one part of the bridge will be kept closed for a month. The traffic will be diverted to other bridges. We are expecting the entire work to be over in the next three months,” he said.