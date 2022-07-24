Iconic cable bridge in Surat to get structural health reporting system

July 24, 2022 12:15:44 am
The work to install decorative lighting and structural health-monitoring system on Surat’s Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay cable bridge on the Tapi river built at a cost of Rs 144 crore, will begin from next week. The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) will spend Rs 20 crore for the works.
“We will spend Rs 20 crore so that the bridge will last for the next 15 to 20 years. In the structural monitoring system, a control-room centre will be set up below the bridge. Information like temperature, load bearing, vibration, stress, deflection, censors and wind pressure on the bridge will be recorded. The work has been given to Unique Construction,” said B N Pani, commissioner, SMC.
The iconic cable-stayed bridge joining the Paal area with the SVNIT circle at Piplod in Surat was inaugurated by former chief minister Vijay Rupani in 2018.
SMC sources said the lighting on the bridge will be computerised and will be of different designs. “The work will commence in the coming week and one part of the bridge will be kept closed for a month. The traffic will be diverted to other bridges. We are expecting the entire work to be over in the next three months,” he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
School fee hike: Fee Revision Committee should consider ‘reasonable surplus’ to be borne by schools, says HC
Mumbai: Realtor duped of Rs 3.12 cr, 3 arrested
Khotachiwadi exhibition offers a peek into Mumbai’s heritage precinct dating back 200 years
Sydney McLaughlin and the toxicity of fame
‘Damaging impact on society’: HC rejects plea of parent booked for assaulting headmaster
Mumbai: Man held for killing neighbour in Dharavi
Pothole-free roads in 2 years, promises BMC
Spa owners’ body moves HC against ‘illegal’ raids by police
Loyalists throng Aaditya rallies, say Shiv Sainiks still with Thackerays
NCP, Cong ask govt: Why the rush to transfer probes
Over 50% of state’s cases in 4 districts, prioritise disposal of cases, says Gujarat HC Chief Justice
Hamza Sharif to be ‘trustee’ Punjab province CM till Monday, rules Pakistan’s Supreme Court