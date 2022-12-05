scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

I-T raids in Surat, Mumbai: Cash, jewellery worth Rs 15 cr seized, deals worth Rs 1,700 cr unearthed

Over 150 officials from Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara carried out searches at major diamond firms Dhanera Diamonds and Bhavna Gems, besides raiding several people involved in real estate.

An official with the I-T department said that on the basis of the intelligence inputs, their teams monitored the daily activities of the firms for around two months before carrying out the searches. (File)
Searches conducted on diamond and real estate firms by income tax department officials at 30 locations in Surat and Mumbai led to the recovery of cash and jewellery worth Rs 15 crore, officials said on Monday. Sources said they also seized documents pertaining to land and business deals worth over Rs 1,700 crore. The raids revealed how the unaccounted cash of diamond firms was used in the real estate market, they added.

Over 150 officials from Surat, Ahmedabad and Vadodara carried out raids at two major diamond firms Dhanera Diamonds and Bhavna Gems, besides people involved in real estate like Ramesh Vaghasiya alias Ramesh Chokhat, Naresh Video alias Naresh Shah, Janak and Kader Shaikh alias Kader Kothmir, officials added. The searches were carried out under additional director (investigation) Vibhor Badoni of the I-T department in Surat.

Dhanera Diamonds, which is among the top buyers of polished diamonds, is owned by Arvind Shah (Ajbani) and his brothers Vinod and Shailesh. Sources in the I-T department said that while the firm allegedly maintains records for around 30 per cent of their business deals, the rest is recorded in entries at a separate office near the company’s main office in Mahidharpura.

Bhavna Gems, based in Katargam, is owned by Ashok and Babu Sojitra. Officials said they too allegedly keep benami records in a small shop opposite their factory.

Of the 30 locations being raided, searches were completed at 20, while it continues at 10 locations. Officials have seized a large quantity of business records from both firms, along with secret pen drives, laptops and diaries containing records pertaining to 15-17 years of operations.

An official with the I-T department said that on the basis of the intelligence inputs, their teams monitored the daily activities of the firms for around two months before carrying out the searches.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 06:23:17 pm
