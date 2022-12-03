I-T officials search two diamond firms in Surat

Income Tax officials Friday carried out searches at two diamond and real estate firms in Surat. Several documents were seized by the officials along with bank lockers, cash and jewellery.

The Directorate of Investigations wing of the I-T department carried out searches at a diamond firm and its sister concern firms at their office and residential premises across 30 locations, in Surat and Mumbai.

The raids continued until late in the night.

Sources said that the officials had found several documents related to sales and purchase of properties as well as investment from the premises.

Along with this, the officials also had seized jewellery and cash from the premises, which are to be assessed.