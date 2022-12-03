scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

I-T officials search two diamond firms in Surat

Sources said that the officials had found several documents related to sales and purchase of properties as well as investment from the premises.

Income Tax officials raid, I-T department raid, diamond firms in Surat, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsAlong with this, the officials also had seized jewellery and cash from the premises, which are to be assessed.

Income Tax officials Friday carried out searches at two diamond and real estate firms in Surat. Several documents were seized by the officials along with bank lockers, cash and jewellery.

The Directorate of Investigations wing of the I-T department carried out searches at a diamond firm and its sister concern firms at their office and residential premises across 30 locations, in Surat and Mumbai.

The raids continued until late in the night.

Sources said that the officials had found several documents related to sales and purchase of properties as well as investment from the premises.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

Along with this, the officials also had seized jewellery and cash from the premises, which are to be assessed.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 01:57:11 am
Next Story

Asian surge in World Cup: South Korea stun Portugal, follow Japan to round of 16

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close