scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

I-T officials search premises of Chiripal Group, seizes Rs 10 cr

The investigation wing of Income Tax department from Surat spearheaded the searches that were carried out at 45 locations in Gujarat including the premises of Chiripal House at Shivranjani.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad, Surat |
July 21, 2022 1:54:04 am
Police personnel outside the office of Chiripal group in Ahmedabad during the IT raids on Wednesday. (Express photo)

The Income Tax department Wednesday conducted searches on the premises of Ahmedabad-based Chiripal Group of Industries for possible tax evasion and seized Rs 10 crore unaccounted cash from one of the searched locations, officials said.

The investigation wing of Income Tax department from Surat spearheaded the searches that were carried out at 45 locations in Gujarat including the premises of Chiripal House at Shivranjani in Ahmedabad which is also houses the office of Vraj Integrated Textile Park, construction company of the Group, income tax officials told The Indian Express.

Offices of the company in Bopal were also searched. Over 150 I-T officials from Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad participated in the searches  that were spread over multiple locations across Gujarat, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Apart from Rs 10 crore that was recovered from Ahmedabad, the I-T officials also seized gold ornaments and incriminating documents during the searches. Apart from offices and business outlets, IT officials searched the residences of the top management of the Chiripal Group.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or...
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus testPremium
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...Premium
Explained: Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, old warhorse with a (tough) shot ...
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...Premium
Explained: Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do t...

The Chiripal group has a manufacturing facility at Bareja in Ahmedabad and packaging units in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. The group had begun their business with 12 power looms in Ahmedabad in 1972. Today its one of the largest denim manufacturers. Their textile and petrochemicals verticals comprises of firms like Nandan Denim (incorporated in 1994), Vishal Fabrics, Chiripal Industries, CIL Nova Petrochemicals, Nandan Terry, Chiripal Poly Films Limited.

The company is also into real-estate and infrastructure development and also owns companies like Shanti Developers, Vraj Integrated Textile Park and Dholi Integrated Spinning Park.

The searches that began early Wednesday morning is currently under progress, officials added.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Explained

Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence
Opinion

T M Krishna writes: We no longer know how to respond to violence

Premium
SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case
Editorial

SC has done well to draw a few red lines in Zubair case

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?
Explained

Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?

Premium
Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Capital topper, AAP fails to score in Delhi University

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR to conduct spot inquiry

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’

Premium
Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

Pujara slams third double century for Sussex in county cricket

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Explained

What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth
Watch

Speeding ambulance skids on wet road, rams into K'taka toll booth

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

Why does Magnus Carlsen find the World Chess Championship boring?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement