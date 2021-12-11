Gujarat: Hunar Haat will support traditional artisans, says Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday that Hunar Haat has been conceptualized to protect and promote the country’s ancestral legacy of arts and crafts in the current global competition and to support the traditional artisans and craftsmen

Artisans from 30 states and union territories are taking part in this year’s Hunar haat, an exhibition event in Surat at Vanita Vishram ground at Athwagate organized by the Ministry of Minority Affairs will be inuagurated by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday.

Exquisite and rare handmade indigenous products, traditional dishes of different places, various cultural and musical programmes of renowned artists, Vishwakarma Vatika etc are major attraction of the #HunarHaat in Surat. @hunarhaat @MOMAIndia pic.twitter.com/Y02j0e48vI — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) December 11, 2021

“The artisans selected in the Hunar Haat exhibition are those whose forefathers are involved in such traditional handmade work and are still continuing the profession,” Naqvi said while briefing the mediapersons. “The upcoming event of the hunar haat exhibition will be in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 22nd December, and will continue in different cities across the country. After every exhibition, 50 percent of stalls and artisans are changed. We have planned to take the exhibition in the UK, UAE and other countries,” he said.

Naqvi credited Hunar Haat for helping thousands of artisans sell their creations, stating that “During the covid pandemic when the industry collapsed we told over 2,000 artisans to continue their productions and assured them not to worry because once the Hunar Haat exhibition starts all their products will be sold and this has already happened.”

“Presently around 7 lakh people across the country are directly and indirectly associated with Hunar Haat and in the next couple of years, we hope that around 17 lakh families will join us.” he added. Sonu Paal from Uttarakhand who had exhibited shawls made from sheep wool told The Sunday Express, “During the pandemic period, we were worried about survival. We got a call from the Hunar haat team and they told us to continue our production. We have sheeps at homes and we take out wool from them to weave shawls. Our forefathers used to do the same work and we have continued the legacy.”

Similarly, Shahdab Ahmed and Rifaqat Sultana from Jaipur, who sell decorative items made from lac (intimate jewellery) said, “We inherited this art from our forefathers and now we are continuing the tradition. We are also making Lord Ram Temple of Ayodhya with lac and we will gift it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in coming days.”