Hoardings outside AAP offices damaged, police begin probe

Surat police has begun a probe after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) complained that a few youths resorted to violence outside its offices in Limbayat and Godadara area by pulling down hoardings and banners and burning them.

According to police, the youths who resorted to violence were protesting a recent statement by Rajendra Pal Gautam, who resigned from the Delhi government recently, that allegedly hurt sentiments of the Hindu community.

Surat city secretary of the AAP, Shravan Joshi, filed a complaint with the Godadara police station, following which a probe has begun. In the complaint, three youths were identified from CCTV footage as as Panchdev Singh, Lalit Mewada, and Ram Pandey.

The youths resorted to violence outside the AAP offices in Mahadev Park society, Godadra area, and Sanjay Nagar in Limbayat area. They pulled down banners and hoardings before burning them on the road, the complaint said.

Talking to the Indian Express AAP candidate for the upcoming assembly elections from Limbayat seat, Vijay Tayde, said, “By resorting to such violence, they (BJP) want to demoralide us and create terror. We are strong and will fight… elections will be the best answer to them.”

The AAP office in Godadara falls under Choryasi assembly seat and Sanjay Nagar office falls in Limbayat assembly seat.

Inspector JC Jadav of Godadara police station said, “We have registered an offence in the Godadara incident and are investigating. The accused mentioned in the complaint will be arrested soon.”