Harsh Sanghavi warns of action against cops who misbehave with people

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday warned of taking strict action against police officers who misbehave with people who come file complaints or for passport verification.

Sanghavi was speaking after inaugurating the career guidance centre for children of police personnel and police shopping plaza at Athwalines area in Surat.

Addressing a gathering of police personnel, the minister said, “If a citizen contacts police for registering theft of a mobile phone or for passport verification, he or she should not be called for the second time and also not be kept waiting for long hours in the police station. The police officials should made arrangements in such a way that the citizens get their work done in one go…. As we felicitate police officials for their exemplary work, we will also not tolerate any ruthless or misbehavior by police on citizens. If such a complaint comes to us, I will take strict action against them…”

Later, Sanghavi told The Indian Express , “We know that police officials are doing excellent jobs from their ends, but there are a few cops who misbehave towards complainants, which damages the image of police. Around 60 per cent of complainants come to the police station over mobile theft, vehicle theft or for passport verifications. If they are tackled gently then such issues would not happen. We are moving ahead to make police citizen-friendly. We have told the top police officials to visit the police stations without intimation, so that they can know the ground-level reality…”

Sanghavi, who was accompanied by representatives of diamond, textile industries, and Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also interacted with the students of police personnel who were preparing for competitive exams, for whom the career guidance centre has been started.