scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Harsh Sanghavi visits Swaminarayan temples, holds roadshow

The roadshow began from the central party office at Kalol and attracted a number of people.

He also visited Haridham Atmiya Vidhyadham at Bakrol. (File)

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi Saturday visited Swaminarayan temples in Anand and Vadtal and held roadshows in Kalol as part of campaigns for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The roadshow began from the central party office at Kalol and attracted a number of people. Later in the afternoon, Sanghavi visited the Swaminarayan temple at Vadtal and Anand from where he took blessings from the priest and requested them to support the BJP candidates in their areas. Seats in Kalol and Anand will go to polls on Monday.

He also visited Haridham Atmiya Vidhyadham at Bakrol.

The election for Surat’s Majura seat from where Sanghavi has been fielded was held on December 1.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Project GIB, Remittances...
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-12-2022 at 11:22:43 pm
Next Story

Schoolteacher suspended in Madhya Pradesh after taking part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close