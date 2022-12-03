Harsh Sanghavi visits Swaminarayan temples, holds roadshow

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi Saturday visited Swaminarayan temples in Anand and Vadtal and held roadshows in Kalol as part of campaigns for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The roadshow began from the central party office at Kalol and attracted a number of people. Later in the afternoon, Sanghavi visited the Swaminarayan temple at Vadtal and Anand from where he took blessings from the priest and requested them to support the BJP candidates in their areas. Seats in Kalol and Anand will go to polls on Monday.

He also visited Haridham Atmiya Vidhyadham at Bakrol.

The election for Surat’s Majura seat from where Sanghavi has been fielded was held on December 1.