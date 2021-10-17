Gujarat: Harsh Sanghavi stops convoy after woman ‘jumped into river’

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday stopped his convoy on seeing a crowd after a woman allegedly jumped into the Tapi river from the Sadar bridge.

The minister got out of his vehicle and ensured a rescue team reach the spot immediately. They rushed the woman to BAPS hospital in Adajan area, where doctors declared her dead.

Talking to the Indian Express, Sanghavi said, “I was on my way from Athwalines area to Adajan and was crossing Sardar bridge on Tapi river when I got to know about the incident. I am sad that I could not save the woman’s life… It is my duty to help people.”

Adajan police head constable Chimanbhai Patel said, “We are tryingn to find the identity of the woman. She seems to be a local resident, around 35 years old. We have sent the body to New Civil hospital for postmortem.”