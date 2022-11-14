scorecardresearch
Harsh Sanghavi files nomination, leaders garland Patel statue

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and Surat district BJP president Sandip Desai filed their nomination papers on Majura and Choryasi seats respectively in Surat city on Monday, while Congress and AAP candidates of Varachha seat also filed their nominations.

Addressing a public meeting in the Majura assembly before walking to the collectorate to file his nomination, Sanghavi said, “When I first contested assembly elections at the age of 27, people used to call me boy as I was the youngest and won the elections. Now after a decade, I am again contesting the elections from the same seat… people now call me their child, showing their love for me… and their bonding with me.”

Adding that when youths of his age spent time with their families, he spent time with people, Sanghavi said, “During the Covid pandemic, BJP workers started Atal Samvedna Kendra that had 200 beds with oxygen support where several patients were treated… I used to visit the centre regularly and monitor the work. People of Majura seat still remember that…”

When Sanghavi’s rally reached the collectorate, Congress candidate from Majura seat Balwant Jain also reached and the candidates wished luck to each other.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded retired income tax officer PVS Sarma from Manjura, where Sanghavi has consistently won two terms.

At Hirabaug Circle, AAP candidate Alpesh Katheriya, BJP candidate and former state health minister Kumar Kanani, who won the Varachha seat two consecutive terms, garlanded the statue of Sardar Patel before proceeding to file their nominations.

Congress candidate from Varachha seat Pappan Togadia, cousin brother of AntarRashtriya Hindu Parishad national president Pravin Togadia, also garlanded the Patel statue.

Surat district BJP president Sandip Desai took out a rally in an open jeep accompanied by BJP MP and Union Minister of Textiles and Railways Darshana Jardosh and Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) ruling party BJP leader Amit Singh Rajput. Desai filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate on Choryasi seat, which is dominated by Koli community voters.

