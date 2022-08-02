scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Har Ghar Tiranga; CM to start campaign in Surat with foot march tomorrow

The district administration has invited the students of different schools, colleges, and university to take part in the foot march holding flag in their hands.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 2, 2022 11:19:21 pm
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, PM Narendra Modi, Has Ghar Tiranga, flags, Indian flags, Surat latest news, indian Express“The participants should compulsory hold Tiranga and for that we have made booths at different places so that people can purchase national flag and join the event,” Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said. (file)

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will start Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Surat through a foot march called “tiranga yatra” on August 4 from Lalbhai Contractor stadium to Kargil Chowk, covering 2 kilometre distance.

CM Patel will be accompanied by State Cabinet ministers Purnesh Modi and Kanubhai Desai, and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, state BJP president C R Paatil and Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways and Surat city MP Darshana Jardosh in the tiranga yatra.

Surat District Collector Ayush Oak Tuesday held a joint meeting with the Surat Collectorate officials and Surat Municipal Corporation officials to discuss preparations for the event. Surat Municipal commissioner B N Pani, who is in Singapore to attend World cities summit, guided the officials.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

The district administration has invited the students of different schools, colleges, and university to take part in the foot march holding flag in their hands. Apart from this, leaders of several industrial association, social organizations, Southern Gujarat chamber of Commerce and Industry and religious organizations will take part in the event.

Sharing the details of the event, Oak said, “In Surat, we have people from different states. We have contacted them to attend the event with the artists of their state, who will dance along the route. The cultural dance groups will be from Odisha, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal and others. We have also made a platform on the way at different locations, where patriotic songs will be sung by different artists.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

 

“The participants should compulsory hold Tiranga and for that we have made booths at different places so that people can purchase national flag and join the event,” he said adding, “We are expecting participation of over 5,000 people in the tiranga yatra.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 11:19:21 pm

Most Popular

1

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

2

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

3

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

4

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

5

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: Windies set 165-run target for India
LIVE UPDATES

3rd T20I: Windies set 165-run target for India

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement