Har Ghar Tiranga; CM to start campaign in Surat with foot march tomorrow

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will start Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Surat through a foot march called “tiranga yatra” on August 4 from Lalbhai Contractor stadium to Kargil Chowk, covering 2 kilometre distance.

CM Patel will be accompanied by State Cabinet ministers Purnesh Modi and Kanubhai Desai, and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, state BJP president C R Paatil and Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways and Surat city MP Darshana Jardosh in the tiranga yatra.

Surat District Collector Ayush Oak Tuesday held a joint meeting with the Surat Collectorate officials and Surat Municipal Corporation officials to discuss preparations for the event. Surat Municipal commissioner B N Pani, who is in Singapore to attend World cities summit, guided the officials.

The district administration has invited the students of different schools, colleges, and university to take part in the foot march holding flag in their hands. Apart from this, leaders of several industrial association, social organizations, Southern Gujarat chamber of Commerce and Industry and religious organizations will take part in the event.

Sharing the details of the event, Oak said, “In Surat, we have people from different states. We have contacted them to attend the event with the artists of their state, who will dance along the route. The cultural dance groups will be from Odisha, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal and others. We have also made a platform on the way at different locations, where patriotic songs will be sung by different artists.”

“The participants should compulsory hold Tiranga and for that we have made booths at different places so that people can purchase national flag and join the event,” he said adding, “We are expecting participation of over 5,000 people in the tiranga yatra.”