In Gujarat’s Surat, Congress calls off meeting after youth storm in, chant ‘Modi, Modi’

A public meeting held by the Congress in Surat’s Pandesara area ahead of the upcoming polls in Gujarat was cancelled on Wednesday after several youngsters, wearing BJP caps and holding placards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, allegedly disrupted the proceedings.

The meeting was organised by Balwant Jain, the Congress candidate from the Majura Assembly seat, at Shantanagar Society in an area that falls under his constituency. Before the meeting could start, several youngsters entered the pandal and allegedly started chanting slogans like “Modi, Modi” and “Jai Shri Ram”. Though Congress leaders present at the meeting tried to control the situation, the youngsters allegedly continued to chant slogans, prompting the leaders to cancel the meeting.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. While state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi is the BJP candidate for the Majura seat, the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded retired Income Tax officer P V S Sarma.

“We condemn the incident. In a democracy, such an act is not entertained. They came and chanted slogans of ‘Modi, Modi’. We have great respect for the Prime Minister but chanting such slogans in public meetings is bad. We will complain to the Election Commission. They tried to create a disturbance as a result of which we stopped the meeting and postponed it,” Jain said.

Dr Jagdish Patel, the BJP spokesperson for Surat city, said they would take action if the youngsters were from the BJP. “In a democracy, every party has the right to organise public meetings and campaigns. We have come across such an incident in Pandesara and we will check who they were. If they are BJP workers, we will definitely take action against them,” Patel said.