Gujarat’s Crime Branch sleuths nail down 3 gangsters in Surat after high drama

A video of over a dozen youths brandishing wooden sticks and banging a moving eco car in Bardoli town of Surat rural in Gujarat surfaced on social media Tuesday morning. Soon it turned out that these men, however, were not civilians but police officers of Surat city Crime Branch who were chasing a gang of ‘chikhligar’ who were into robbery and other illegal activities. They finally managed to catch three of the gang members.

Acting on a tip off, the Surat Crime Branch sleuths maintained a watch at Mojana Gate outside Bardoli town of Surat district on Tuesday early morning. As a speeding eco car was fast approaching, the cops dressed up in plain clothes and holding wooden sticks tried to stop the vehicle. On identifying the officers, the car driver drove the vehicle without stopping. Anticipating the action, the cops had already parked a JCB machine a few metres away in the middle of the road which had a ditch on both sides. As the car slowed down, the cops banged the vehicle, breaking its window glasses and damaging the body. The ‘youths’ were seen shouting at the passengers inside the car.

The nonplussed public who had gathered at the spot captured the scene on their mobile phones.

To prevent the criminals from fleeing, the cops stopped traffic on both sides of the road.

Finally after one-and-a-half hours of operation, the policemen caught three of the gang members and brought them to the Crime Branch office for questioning.

Sources in the Crime Branch said that the trio were involved in thefts and robbery after one of the gang members was caught a day ago and revealed the names of other members and their whereabouts.

The Crime Branch has not yet disclosed names of the arrested ones, till afternoon, sources said.