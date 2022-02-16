Gujarat: Youth held for slitting woman’s throat for rejecting his proposal

The Kamrej Police Tuesday arrested a 20-year-old youth for slitting the throat of a 21-year-old woman Saturday in front of a crowd that included the family members of the latter in the Pasodara area of Surat.

The police said Grishma Vekariya had rejected the youth, Fenil Goyani’s, proposal which enraged him. The police seized two sharp knives, one of which was used in the crime, from the accused. The accused was earlier arrested by the Surat Police in a car theft case in 2020.

Kamrej police inspector M M Gilatar said, “The motive behind the murder was the rejection of the proposal. Fenil was presently doing nothing. We recovered two knives from his possession which he had purchased from a mall in Surat city. The accused has a criminal mindset. Grishma’s father Nandlal Vekariya is into the diamond business and he returned to India from Nigeria Tuesday to attend the funeral.”

As per details, Saturday afternoon Fenil dragged Grishma, a first year B Com student, out of the house. He threatened family members and neighbours not to come near him and later, in front of the public he slit her throat, killing her on the spot.

The accused later tried to slit his left wrist. Grishma was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. The accused was also rushed to the private hospital where he was kept under treatment.

Subhash Vekariya, Grishma’s uncle, lodged a complaint and mentioned the accused was stalking Grishma after she turned down his proposal and had also threatened her.

Several social organisations took out rallies and handed a memorandum to Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar and Range IGP Rajkumar Pandian demanding strict legal action and a speedy trial against the accused.

Late Tuesday night, Kamrej Police arrested Fenil after he was discharged from the hospital.