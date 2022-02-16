Gujarat official suspended after school elocution contest on ‘My ideal Nathuram Godse’

A youth development officer was suspended and an inquiry launched by the Youth Services and Cultural Activities department of the Gujarat government after an elocution competition was conducted on the topic ‘maro adarsh Nathuram Godse’ (My ideal Nathuram Godse) for students of several government and private schools in Valsad district. Godse was executed in 1949 for assassinating Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Neetaben Gavli, a youth development officer, was suspended in connection with the event that was organised for students of classes 5-8 where prizes were also given away.

The event was organised at Kusum Vidyalaya, a self-financed school, as part of the district level Bal pratibha shodh spardha (Child talent search competition) under the youth service and cultural activities department of the Gujarat government on Monday. The school authorities said they had only lent the school premises for hosting the event and nobody from the school participated in it.

At the event, students between eight to 12 years from 25 different government and private schools in the district participated across categories like elocution, Doha Chhand sopai, folk music, folklore, essay writing, character roles, choral music, bhajans, folk dance and crafts, etc on Monday, The prize distribution cermoney was held on the same day.

While the news of the contest went viral on social media, the District Education Office claimed ignorance.

Senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia condemned the incident and tweeted, “In the name of an elocution contest, in Valsad, this is an extremely shameful attempt to indoctrinate children about Godse being a hero thus founding hatred for Mahatma Gandhi in their minds.” He warned of a public agitation that would ‘usurp’ the BJP if it did not stop ‘worshipping’ Godse.

Valsad district collector Kshipra Agre told The Indian Express, “We have suspended the concerned officer Neetaben Gavli with immediate effect, after we received an order from the higher officials of Cultural department in Gandhinagar. They have also started an inquiry into the incident.”

District Education officer B D Baraiya said, “We were not aware about such an event organized at Kusum Vidyalay, as it was planned and implemented by the district yuva vikas office. The yuva vikas office had on February 8 circulated a letter to all 25 government and private schools in the district and sought participation of students in different competitions to be held at Kusum Vidyalay on Tithal road in Valsad on February 14. Even the judges were deputed from Yuva vikas office.”

Kusum Vidyalay, where the event took place, is a higher secondary school run by the Samarpan Chairities. School trustee Vivek Desai said, “Not a single student or teacher participated in this event organized at our school. We got a letter from district yuva vikas office to arrange our classrooms to host the compeititions.”