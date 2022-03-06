Gujarat: Youth arrested for ‘posting’ objectionable comments against Islam

March 6, 2022 5:17:10 am
Police in Navsari on Saturday arrested a youth for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Islam on social media .
The accused was identified as Shailesh Sarang, a resident of Bander road in Billimora taluka.
Sarang was arrested based on a complaint filed by one Zahir Ahmed Kasli, a resident of Jawahar road in Billimora, in Navsari on Saturday.
Kasli has in his complaint alleged that he had found an objectionable message posted by Shailesh Sarang against Islam on a WhatsApp group.
A large number of people from Muslim community reached Billimora police station after learning about the incident.
Billimora Police sub-inspector K M Vasava said, “We have called a meeting with the Muslims community leaders and assured them of action against the accused. We have seized the mobile phone used by the accused.”
