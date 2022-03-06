scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 06, 2022
Gujarat: Youth arrested for ‘posting’ objectionable comments against Islam

By: Express News Service | Surat |
March 6, 2022 5:17:10 am
The accused was identified as Shailesh Sarang, a resident of Bander road in Billimora taluka. (Representational)

Police in Navsari on Saturday arrested a youth for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Islam on social media .

The accused was identified as Shailesh Sarang, a resident of Bander road in Billimora taluka.

Sarang was arrested based on a complaint filed by one Zahir Ahmed Kasli, a resident of Jawahar road in Billimora, in Navsari on Saturday.

Kasli has in his complaint alleged that he had found an objectionable message posted by Shailesh Sarang against Islam on a WhatsApp group.

A large number of people from Muslim community reached Billimora police station after learning about the incident.

Billimora Police sub-inspector K M Vasava said, “We have called a meeting with the Muslims community leaders and assured them of action against the accused. We have seized the mobile phone used by the accused.”

