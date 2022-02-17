Gujarat: 70-year-old woman, caught for liquor trafficking, found dead inside police station

A 70-year-old woman, an alleged bootlegger caught with Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) bottles from a state transport bus in Valsad district, was found dead inside the Vapi town police station on February 15 (Tuesday), said the police.

The deceased has been identified as Lata alias Sushila Gawani, a resident of Navsari. The police have registered a case of accidental death and handed over the body to her relatives.

According to the police, the Vapi police stopped a state transport bus coming from neighbouring Daman (Union territory), at the Gujarat border in Vapi on Tuesday evening. On checking the passengers, they found an elderly woman with liquor bottles inside her bag.

The woman was brought to the Vapi town police station where female police officers conducted a physical examination of her. The police seized 66 bottles and pouches of IMFL liquor worth Rs 9,375 from her possession. The police also found her to be heavily drunk and registered an offence under Prohibition Act Sections 65(a), 66(1)(b) and 85(1).

The police made her sit outside the lock-up and went ahead with the arrest procedures. Later, when they went back to her, they found her dead. Valsad district superintendent of police Dr Rajdeepsinh Zala and other senior officials reached the spot. The police sent the body to New Civil Hospital in Surat for postmortem on Wednesday afternoon.

Vapi town police inspector B J Sarwaiya said. “We have around 16 CCTV cameras covering every corner of the police station as well as outside areas. After she was made to sit outside the lock-up, she asked for tea and water and we provided them to her. Later in the evening, she asked for dinner. When our staff brought dinner from a nearby place and went to give it to her, she did not respond (was found dead).”

“The New Civil Hospital doctors have given a primary report mentioning that the cause of death was hanging and there were no injury marks on her body,” Sarwaiya added.

Valsad district superintendent of police Dr Rajdeepsinh Zala told The Indian Express: “We have checked three hours of CCTV footage and found her shouting at the police as she was heavily drunk. We have come to know that she was suffering from epilepsy. We suspect that she might have had an attack of epilepsy when she was asleep and the dupatta tied around her neck might have tightened and choked her to death.”

The police said that around eight-nine liquor trafficking cases were registered against her at Navsari and Valsad police stations in the past.

“She was a habitual liquor consumer and trafficker. We have shown CCTV audio-visual footage from the time she was brought to the time of her death to her husband, sons and others. After seeing the CCTV footage, the family members said that they had no complaints (regarding her death),” said Zala.