Gujarat: VNSGU cancels five exams after question paper leak

The Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) on Wednesday cancelled five papers of its sixth semester BCom and BA examinations after the question papers were allegedly leaked.

VNSGU Vice-Chancellor Dr KN Chawda said, “We have cancelled five papers of sixth semester BA and B. Com, due to the leak of B.Com Economics paper. We have set up a 12-member committee to probe the incident.”

The exam for B.Com and BA English, Gujarati, History and Home Science will now be held on April 28 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

According to VNSGU sources, the exams were held from 2 pm to 4 pm on Wednesday. An hour before the examination, university Senate member Bhavesh Rabari informed Vice-Chancellor Dr KN Chawda and other authorities that B.Com Economics paper had been leaked. Rabari also forwarded the leaked paper on WhatsApp.

The university authorities launched probe and found that the information was genuine, by when the examination was under way.

According to sources, authorities of Wadia Women’s College in Surat distributed Economics paper in place of Business Administration paper to the students of third year BCom, on Tuesday. Several students informed the supervisor of the mistake when they collected the paper back and distributed Business Administration paper.

The students shared the paper on social media, however, the Wadia authorities did not intimate the university about the incident. Unaware of the incident, Economics paper was distributed to the students on Wednesday.

The VC Chawda said that question papers were distributed to colleges two days before the examination.

Senate member Rabari said, “The university has five different exam paper of a single subject. They should have replaced the paper but they took two hours to probe my complaint. We have demanded strict action against those involved.”