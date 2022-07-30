Gujarat: Video of Surat BJP leaders drinking alcohol ‘at a party’ goes viral

A video of two BJP leaders in Gujarat drinking alcohol has gone viral on social media—prompting the party’s Surat city president to demand an explanation from the duo, saying such behaviour would not be tolerated in the dry state.

The video surfaced online on Friday evening showing Jaysukh Thummer (BJP president of Punagam ward no. 16) and Shantilal Sutariya (general secretary in Bakshipanch) drinking, with a liquor bottle lying on a nearby table. They were issued notices seeking written explanations on Saturday.

Talking to The Indian Express, Surat city BJP president Niranjan Janjmera said, “Such activities cannot be tolerated. We have cross-verified the video and found it is genuine and that both of them had consumed liquor. We have asked them to give us an explanation in writing. On the basis of their explanation, we will decide on further action. We hope both these leaders will give their replies by Monday.”

Sources in the BJP said the video was from a party that the local leaders had attended months ago. “Somebody had shot it and later uploaded the video on social media,” a source said.

Shantilal Sutariya and Jaysukh Thummer did not respond to phone calls despite repeated attempts.