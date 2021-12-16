Gujarat: Youth who refused to marry fiancé beaten to death in Valsad district; 5 held

A 21-year-old, who refused to marry his fiancé with whom he was in a live-in relationship for around a year, was allegedly beaten to death by her relatives, the police said.

Sanjay Bhusara, a resident of Aslona village in Kaprada taluka of Valsad district in Gujarat, was held by the girl’s family on Tuesday and allegedly beaten up in front of villagers. Bhusara’s family members tried to intervene, but were overpowered.

A video of the incident is viral on social media.

The Kaprada police reached the spot after learning about the incident, and sent the body to a government hospital in Valsad for the post-mortem examination. A murder complaint was registered by the victim’s father, Anand Bhusara, late on Tuesday night.

Acting on the complaint, the police on Wednesday arrested Laxman Gavli, Raman Gavli, Sitabhai Gavli, Sunil Gavli and Madhubhai Gavli, all residents of the same village.

“We have arrested five accused after identifying them from the viral video. Few others are to be arrested,” said police officials of Kaprada police station.