Gujarat: Two labourers die of suffocation while cleaning sewer in Surat

Two labourers died due to asphyxiation while carrying out maintenance works in the manhole drainage chamber in the Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) campus at Piplod area in Gujarat’s Surat city Tuesday. One more is in a critical condition and being treated at the government hospital.

Sources said that maintenance works of the drainage chamber was in progress near Sarabhai Bhavan in the SVNIT campus since the last few days. The work was carried out under the contract of Shravan Batya.

Satyendra Sahoo, a 14-year-old labourer, went inside around 15 feet deep drainage chamber earlier in the day, while the contractor Batya and another labourer Kadir Shaikh waited outside.

When there was no response from the minor after some time, Kadir went inside and he too faced breathing problems. Finally, Batya went inside and he too faced breathing problems.

The other people present at the spot alerted the authorities about the incident and even called the fire department.

The Vesu and Khatodara fire station staff immediately reached the spot after learning about the incident and with the help of an oxygen bottle and mask they entered into the drainage chamber and all three bodies were brought up through rope.

The three were immediately rushed to the New Civil Hospital where Kadir and Satyendra were declared dead on arrival by the doctors, while Batya’s condition is said to be critical.

Advertisement

Khatodara police also reached the spot after learning about the incident and took note of the same by talking to the eyewitnesses.

Mentioning the work for replacing the damaged main drainage line behind Sarabhai Bhavan Hostel to Sharanbasappa H. Honnali, SVNIT Surat in a press release said that it was brought to our notice that two persons engaged by the contractor had descended themselves in the drainage chamber Tuesday.

“While rescuing these persons, the contractor had also descended himself in the drainage chamber. In this incident, two persons have been declared dead and one person (contractor) is hospitalised,” the release added.

Advertisement

Khatodara police have begun a probe into the incident after lodging a case of accidental death. “We are waiting till Batya’s health condition is fully recovered and we will also take his statements. If we find negligence on part of anyone, we will take strict legal action,” said Khatodara police officials.