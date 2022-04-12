Gujarat: Two CGST officials among three held for ‘taking Rs 15,000 bribe’

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Surat arrested two officials of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) along with another person for allegedly accepting Rs 15,000 bribe.

According to ACB sources, the complainant runs a yarn business at the Pasorada area in Surat city where CGST superintendent Justin Master and inspector Ashish Ghelawat visited.

After checking the sales figures of the firm, the officials cited things amiss and threatened the complainant about the penalty to be paid to sort out the issue.

The officials demanded Rs 20,000, which the complainant refused. After bargaining, the complainant agreed to pay Rs 15,000 to the officials and approached Surat ACB office where a complaint was filed on Monday.

Acting on the complaint, ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught both the CGST officials along with another person, Jimmy Soni. ACB officials booked them under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and said further investigation is on.