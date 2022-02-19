Gujarat: Trio on motorcycle fall in bid to avoid collision with parked pick-up van, get run over by other vehicles

Three youths of Gujarat’s Valsad district died Friday night after they were run over by some unidentified vehicles when they fell off a motorcycle in a bid to avoid a collision with a pick-up van parked on the side of the road on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad NH-48 in Pardi.

The police said a case has been lodged against the driver of the parked vehicle as he had not put on the parking lights which reportedly led to the accident.

According to the police, the three deceased youths identified as Rajesh Dhawad (25), Ajay Kunvar (23) and Pintu Diva (25), all residents of Vakta village in Dharampur taluka of Valsad district, were returning home on a two-wheeler after meeting their friend in the neighbouring Union Territory of Daman. According to the police, Rajesh was driving the motorcycle.

Pardi police inspector R G Mehta said, “The trio was returning home after meeting their friend in Daman Friday night. It was dark and Rajesh could not see the parked pick-up van and after his motorcycle came near it, he immediately took a sharp turn and the bike skid. All three fell on the road and were run over by other vehicles. We are searching for the driver of the pick-up van and he will be arrested soon.”

After the accident, several people from a nearby hotel reached the spot and intimated Pardi Police, who in turn took the trio to the hospital and informed their family members.

Saturday afternoon, the dead bodies were handed over to their families to carry out the final rites.

Rajesh’s father Ratilal lodged a complaint against the parked pick-up van and an offence was filed under IPC Sections 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 337 (Causing hurt by an act endangering life), 338 (Causing hurt by act endangering life), 304(a) (Causing death by negligence) and Section 177, 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.