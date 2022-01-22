Gujarat: Train hits dumper truck, no casualty

A speeding train hit an overturned dumper truck near Umargam Road railway station in Gujarat’s Valsad district on Saturday but no casualty or injury was reported.

According to Valsad railway official sources, number 12932 Ahmedabad-Mumbai doubledecker train was running on schedule and crossed the Valsad railway station around 10.00 am. A few minutes later, before reaching the Umargam Road railway station, its last bogie hit the overturned dumper that was unloading crushed stone aggregates (kapchi) on the new railway track meant for a dedicated freight corridor (DFC). The dumper got displaced to a safer area nearby, said sources.

The train stopped for some time a few metres away and later continued its journey. The train driver intimated the incident to the Valsad station master.

The Valsad railway officials, including technical teams and GRP and RPF, reached the spot. The officials found that the dumper driver was safe.

Valsad railway station master Sudhanshu Sharma said: “It was negligence on the part of the dumper driver who was unloading the Kapchi on the new railway track of DFC. The dumper driver should have waited. A complaint will be registered against the driver with Valsad railway police.”