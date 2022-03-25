Gujarat: Three arrested for gangrape of woman in Surat

Three men were arrested in Surat on Thursday for gang-raping a 25-year-old woman in the presence of her friend Wednesday night.

According to police, the woman who hails from Madhya Pradesh is a mother of five and works in a factory in Kadodara GIDC. Police said she was having an affair with a shopkeeper and both of them went to an agricultural field on Wednesday afternoon.

Three youths who were known to the shopkeeper followed the duo to the field where one of them picked up a quarrel with the shopkeeper, following which the trio beat him up before raping the woman at knifepoint. The victim and her friend lodged a complaint at Kadodara GIDC police station where the three were booked for gangrape and were arrested by Thursday afternoon. The arrested are Balram Gupta, Mukesh Patel, and Mahavir Jat — all residents of Kadodara GIDC.

Inspector HB Patel of Kadodara GIDC police station said, “Our teams detained the accused on Wednesday night itself. They were arrested today (Thursday) after theri Covid test report. We have carried out medical examination of the woman and the accused.”