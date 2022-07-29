scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

SI, constables suspended after liquor brewery found in Gujarat’s Surat

Police sources revealed that a video of the brewery on the banks of a canal near Kathodara village had gone viral a few days ago.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
Updated: July 29, 2022 11:29:51 am
guj policeGujarat has a law in place that bans the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages. (Representational photo/ file)

Surat district superintendent of police Hitesh Joysar on Thursday suspended a sub-inspector and two constables of Kim police station in the district for negligence after a liquor brewery was found operating on the banks of a canal near Kathodara village, officials said. Gujarat has a law in place that bans the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Talking to The Indian Express, the SP said, “We have got the names of three women who are active in that area running such a den, but we are getting it confirmed. The three officers were suspended for negligence in duties.”

Police sources revealed that a video of the liquor brewery had gone viral a few days ago. The police took cognisance of the video and Bhargav Pandya, deputy superintendent of police of Bardoli division in Surat Rural began preliminary inquiry into the incident. On the basis of the report, SP Joysar suspended sub-inspector Prakash Pandya and constables Nilesh Ramubhai and Anil Vasant Rao.

As part of the probe, a police team had reached Kathodara village and found the brewery after searching a two-kilometre area on the banks of the canal, officials said, adding that ingredients used to make liquor were found at the spot though no person was seen on its premises. The police prepared a panchnama and a report was handed over to Surat SP Joysar.

