SI, constables suspended after liquor brewery found in Gujarat’s Surat

Updated: July 29, 2022 11:29:51 am
Surat district superintendent of police Hitesh Joysar on Thursday suspended a sub-inspector and two constables of Kim police station in the district for negligence after a liquor brewery was found operating on the banks of a canal near Kathodara village, officials said. Gujarat has a law in place that bans the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.
Talking to The Indian Express, the SP said, “We have got the names of three women who are active in that area running such a den, but we are getting it confirmed. The three officers were suspended for negligence in duties.”
Police sources revealed that a video of the liquor brewery had gone viral a few days ago. The police took cognisance of the video and Bhargav Pandya, deputy superintendent of police of Bardoli division in Surat Rural began preliminary inquiry into the incident. On the basis of the report, SP Joysar suspended sub-inspector Prakash Pandya and constables Nilesh Ramubhai and Anil Vasant Rao.
As part of the probe, a police team had reached Kathodara village and found the brewery after searching a two-kilometre area on the banks of the canal, officials said, adding that ingredients used to make liquor were found at the spot though no person was seen on its premises. The police prepared a panchnama and a report was handed over to Surat SP Joysar.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Surat News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
The controversy over how the President should be addressedPremium
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
Latest News
Flashback Friday: Kareena Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, celebs who amped up the glam quotient this week
SI, constables suspended after liquor brewery found in Gujarat’s Surat
The word of the year is ‘Uncertainty’
IND vs WI: Great move to bring in Paddy Upton, says India captain Rohit Sharma
BJP youth worker murder: Eatery owner, son of former employee of victim are duo arrested in Karnataka
JIPMAT 2022 result declared; here’s how to download scorecard
‘Best typo ever’: This typo on a rental ad has netizens in splits
Delhi gangster Ankit Gujjar’s death: CBI arrests two Tihar jail officers
Ahead of CWG, Olympic diving champion Tom Daley speaks out against homophobia across Commonwealth
Karnataka: Youth murdered in Dakshina Kannada district, Section 144 imposed
Delhi weather: Rain expected today, maximum temperature to remain below normal
Maanyata Dutta wishes her ‘rockstar’ Sanjay Dutt on 63rd birthday with a sweet post, see photo