Gujarat: Surat reports first death from swine flu this year

Surat reported its first death from swine flu this year on Wednesday. Five new swine flu patients were also admitted to different hospitals in the city during the day. In total, Surat city has witnessed 32 swine flu hospitalisations so far in 2022, said the health department of Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The deceased has been identified as a 49-year-old female resident of Nana Varachha area in Surat. She was admitted to a private hospital a few days ago.

The first case of swine flu this year in Surat came to light on July 15 after a person was admitted to a private hospital in the city with complaints of breathlessness, high fever and cough. The patient was administered Tamiflu medicines, after which he recovered from the infection.

SMC deputy health commissioner Dr Ashish Naik said, “We have set up a separate ward for swine flu patients in SMIMER and New Civil hospital. As on Wednesday, there are eight active Swine flu patients in private and government hospitals in Surat. One patient is on a high oxygen support system and another is on ventilator support.

We have also asked doctors in private hospitals and clinics to intimate us if they come across suspected and confirmed cases of swine flu.”