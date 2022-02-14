Gujarat: 36-year-old man killed in front of wife, daughters in broad daylight

A 36-year-old man was allegedly killed in front of his wife and three minor daughters in broad daylight by four people in Surat on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Juned Pathan, was a resident of the Mora Bhagal area near Rander and ran a weekly newspaper in Surat, said the police.

The police said that the accused are distant relatives of the victim’s wife and committed the crime over a family dispute. One of them has been detained, added the police.

Pathan, the police said, was at his in-laws’ place at Paliawad in Rander town with his wife and three daughters on Sunday. They went to meet a relative admitted at Prannath Hospital on Ved Road on his bike in the afternoon.

On the Jilani bridge, a speeding car allegedly hit Pathan’s bike from behind and all five fell on the road. Four youths got down from the car and stabbed Pathan multiple times in front of his wife and daughters, said the police. They escaped from the place, leaving him in a pool of blood, added the police.

Pathan’s wife sought help from the passerby and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The Rander police reached the hospital, took the statement of the victim’s wife and later lodged an FIR on the charges of murder against the four youths.

The police on Sunday night registered an offence under IPC sections 302 (murder), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 279 (rash driving), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and114 (abetment), and Arms Act sections 25(1)(a) and 27 against the accused — Azharuddin Saiyed, his two brothers Nizamuddin Saiyed, Irfan Saiyed, and two others, who are residents of Paliawad area in Rander.

Rander police inspector P L Chaudhary said: “The deceased Juned Pathan’s wife Shagufta’s brothers Tausif Saiyed and Salman Saiyed had a quarrel with their cousin brothers over some issue a few days ago. Cross-complaints in this connection were lodged at the Rander police station and both parties were arrested. Two days ago, Irfan Saiyed quarrelled with Pathan saying that he had helped his brothers-in-law get bail and threatened him over this. Irfan, Azhar and Nizamuddin hatched a plan to take revenge against Pathan and killed him brutally. We have detained Irfan Saiyed in this connection and are awaiting his Covid report. Once we get his Covid-negative report, we will arrest him. We are also looking for other accused in this complaint.”