Surat: Man convicted of raping and murdering 10-yr-old girl

The Surat district court on Friday convicted a 25-year-old man for raping and murdering a 10-year-old girl. The quantum of punishment for the convict will be pronounced on December 16. The court of 2nd Additional District judge N A Anjaria convicted the man of charges under IPC sections of 302 (murder), 363, 366 (Kidnapping), 376 (A,B) (rape), and sections of the POCSO Act.

The case dates back to December 7, 2020, when the 10-year-old girl, who was playing outside her uncle’s house in Surat, went missing. After the girl’s family failed to find her out, a missing persons’ complaint was lodged at the police station concerned.

The police examined several footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the nearby shops and found the girl standing with the 25-year-old man. According to police, the accused lured the girl promising to buy her snacks and took her to a food stall in the nearby area. He later took her to a ground where he raped her and hit her with a brick. During questioning, the accused confessed to raping and murdering the girl and disposing of her body.

The hearing of the case was completed a few days ago and on Friday, Judge N A Anjaria convicted the 25-year-old man of raping and murdering the girl. District Government Pleader Nayan Sukhadwala requested the court to award death sentence to the convict treating it as “rarest of rare” case.