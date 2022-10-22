Gujarat: Surat dargah and temple razed at midnight ahead of festive season

Ahead of Diwali, Gujarat’s Surat municipal corporation on Friday midnight demolished a dargah and a temple at Sahara Darwaja on Ring Road, after terming them as obstacles to traffic movement.

Before razing the dargah of Bibi Usmani and Haji Yusuf and the Maa Kali temple, police detained Congress leader Aslam Cyclewala as well as the priests and caretakers of both places of worship, who objected to the demolition, and released them on Saturday.

The authorities chose night time for the demolitions to avoid opposition from the public and law and order problems. Over 1,000 policemen were deployed and barricades were placed to prevent vehicular and people movement.

Sources said the authorities had talked to the priests and caretakers and requested them to leave the premises, but they refused to oblige the officials. Former Congress councillor Aslam Cyclewala also tried to intervene but in vain. They were subsequently detained and taken away.

As news of the demolitions spread in the city, a large number of people rushed to the spot but were dispersed by police.

Jatin Desai, head of the central zone of the corporation, told The Indian Express that the temple, on the starting ramp of the flyover at Sahara Darwaja, and the dargah, in the middle of Ring Road, were illegal structures and therefore no notices had to be issued.

“We went there and told the caretakers to take important items from the holy places… After the structures were razed, we carpeted the area with bitumen. Both the religious structures were becoming obstacles for traffic,” he said.

Cyclewala, the Congress leader, said he and the caretakers were released at 4.30am on Saturday. “Why did the corporation officials carry out the demolitions in the night secretly? There are many illegal constructions in the city and the municipal officers are not demolishing them… They have hurt the religious sentiments of both communities,” he said.