Gujarat student dies of ‘heart attack’, second since Class 12 exam started

An 18-year-old boy in Gujarat’s Navsari district died after having a heart attack half an hour before his Class 12 examination on Tuesday—the second student death reported since the board examinations started on Monday.

Sources said that Utsav Shah, a commerce student at Vidhyakunj School in Navsari, had complained of chest pain while preparing to go to the examination centre, and was taken to hospital by his father Narendra Shah. He had prepared for the statistics paper the whole night before, they added.

“We went to the hospital and talked to the doctors and found that he had a heart attack. The postmortem on his body was done at the civil hospital in Navsari and his viscera was taken for further analysis to find out the exact cause of death. We suspect that he was tense because of the examination. We were told there was no pressure from his family over his studies,” District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav told The Indian Express.

The doctors declared him dead in the evening.

A close relative of Utsav said his parents had decided to donate his eyes. “Utsav was a good student and healthy. He has two sisters and was the only son of his parents. When he had chest pain and uneasiness, his father gave him soda. But he did not feel better after drinking it and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead after some time. He had no history of illness but was overweight. The family has decided to donate his eyes,” the relative said.

District Education Officer Raghini Tandel and nagarpalika president Jigisha Shah also visited the hospital and the boy’s parents.

On Monday, Class 12 student Sheikh Mohammad Aman Mohammad Arif died at Gomtipur in Ahmedabad. He started vomiting sometime after the 3pm exam started and was taken to a hospital, where he died. Hitendra Padheria, district education officer, said the probable cause of Arif’s death was a cardiac arrest.