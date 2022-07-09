Gujarat: State BJP executive meeting held in Surat

The executive meeting of BJP’s Gujarat unit was held in Surat Saturday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil inaugurated the meeting by lighting a lamp.

Gujarat cabinet ministers, party MLAs along with district presidents, secretaries and general secretaries, and Surat councillors, among others, attended the meeting, which was held at the international exhibition-cum-convention hall in Surat.

The inaugural speech was delivered by Paatil, following which state cabinet minister Jitubhai Vaghani gave a speech on the Vande Gujarat Abhiyan. Union minister Purshottam Rupala talked about the resolution passed in the latest meeting of the party’s central executive body. Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya also addressed the participants.

Patel listed the achievements of his government and the goals of the administration.

Union minister Bhupendra Yadav gave the closing speech of the event.

Pamphlets containing the biography of BJP presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and copies of another pamphlet with details of various central and state government schemes like Adivasi Gaurav Abhiyan were distributed on the occasion.