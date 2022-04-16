Gujarat: Six booked for ‘assaulting’ petrol pump employees

Six persons were booked for allegedly assaulting three employees of a petrol pump in Bharuch, police said on Friday.

According to police, on Thursday night, a moped rider had an argument at Jalaram petrol pump on Netrang Valia road with an employee Vijay Vasava over filling petrol in the vehicle.

The argument turned violent and other employees of the petrol pump, Mitrakumar Patel, Vishal Vasava, and Bhupendra Vasava, intervened and the moped rider left the pump.

In his complaint with Valia police station, Vasava alleged that after 12 am, when he and Mitrakumar Patel were taking rest at the office cabin of petrol pump, the moped rider and five other youths armed with wooden sticks came into the office and attacked Vasava.

Mitrakumar Patel and Bhupendra, who arrived at the spot, tried to stop them, but were beaten up the youths, the complaint said.

Later the injured employees were taken to to Jayben Modi hospital at Ankleshwar on Friday morning by Virendrasinh Nareliya, who runs the petrol pump in partnership.

On the basis of Vijay Vasava’s statements complaint, Valia police booked the six youths under Indian Penal Code section for rioting and started a probe.

Valia police station Inspector P H Vasava told The Indian Express, “We have identified the moped rider owner, who is the main accused… We have launched a hunt of the accused ones and they will be arrested soon. We have also collected CCTV footage of the incident and are trying to identify the other accused. The condition of all the three injured employees of petrol pump is stable.”