Gujarat: School teacher dies by suicide

A 41-year-old Surat municipal school teacher allegedly died by suicide on Monday at his residence in Althan canal road area, police said.

According to police, Nitin Patel (41), a resident of Shalin Avenue and a native of Visnagar in Mehsana, was staying with his wife Snehal and two daughters. His family found him hanging in his bedroom in the morning.

The body was sent to the New Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Sub-inspector RS Patel of Althan police station said, “The deceased was serving as a teacher in the municipal school at Parvat Patia, while his wife was working in municipal school at Harinagar in Udhna. They had two daughters who are studying in Class 1 and Class 3 in a private school. We are trying to find the reason behind the extreme step. Further investigation is on.”