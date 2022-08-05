scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Gujarat: RTI activist shot in head by unknown assailants in Ankleshwar, critical

RTI activist and social worker Sadakat Wadiwala was returning home on his moped Wednesday night when some youths intercepted him near Al Noor complex and opened fire before fleeing.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
August 5, 2022 9:15:37 pm
RTI Activist Sadakat wadiwala. (Express sourced)

An RTI activist is in critical condition after unknown assailants opened fire on him at Ankleshwar town in Bharuch early morning Thursday. The victim’s wife said she suspected local builders were behind the attack as authorities, acting upon the victim’s complaint, had last month sealed an “illegal complex under construction”.

RTI activist and social worker Sadakat Wadiwala was returning home on his moped Wednesday night when some youths intercepted him near Al Noor complex and opened fire before fleeing. Local residents who gathered at the spot following the commotion rushed the 40-year-old victim to Sardar Patel Hospital at Ankleshwar.

He remains to be critical as the doctors have not been able to remove the bullet, said Afsana Wadiwala.

Based on Afsana’s complaint, the Ankleshwar police has registered an FIR against three persons—Mohammed Shafi alias Kanani Gulam Nabi Shaikh, Azhar Riyaz alias Bhagwan, and Salim Usman Shah—and the builders of Al Noor complex, under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of dangerous weapons), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and Arms Act Sections 25 (1)(a), 25 (1-b) (a) and 27(1).

According to police, Afsana stated in her complaint that Kanani, along with a few other partners, were constructing a complex at Al Noor near Bhagyoday society. Sadakat, based on RTI information from the Bharuch Nagar Palika, had found that the construction was illegal and filed a complaint with the Bharuch Urban Development Authority. Acting on his complaint, the authorities sealed the under-construction complex last month. Afsana alleged that the attack on Sadakat was in retaliation to this.

“We are carrying out investigations on the basis of CCTV footage, technical surveillance and human intelligence. We are questioning the suspect mentioned by the complainant in the case. Sadakat’s condition is still critical,” said Chirag Desai, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ankleshwar.

