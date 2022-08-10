Gujarat: Six days after he was shot in Ankleshwar, RTI activist dies

August 10, 2022 5:32:11 pm
Six days after he was shot in the head by three unknown assailants in Ankleshwar town in Gujarat’s Bharuch, 40-year-old RTI activist Sadakat Wadiwala died at Sardar Patel Hospital early on Wednesday morning.
Following the attack on Wadiwala on August 4, his wife Afsana had said that she suspected three local builders as authorities, acting upon Wadiwala’s complaint, had sealed an “illegal complex under construction” last month.
Based on Afsana’s complaint, the Ankleshwar Town police registered an FIR against builders Mohammed Shafi alias Kanani Gulam Nabi Shaikh, Azhar Riyaz alias Bhagwan, and Salim Usman Shah, builders of Al Noor complex, and residents of Bhagyoday society, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including an attempt to murder charge, and the Arms Act.
On Wednesday, the police added a murder charge to the complaint and arrested one of the suspects named by Afsana. “We have arrested one of the suspects, Azhar Riyaz Shaikh, for his involvement in a conspiracy, on Wednesday. The two other suspects are still absconding. We have added murder sections in the earlier complaint,” Ankleshwar Town Police Inspector R H Wala said.
The Ankleshwar Town police brought Wadiwala’s body to New Civil Hospital, Surat, where a post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday afternoon. The doctors also removed the bullet that was lodged in Wadiwala’s head and handed it to the police.
Wadiwala, who used to run a travel business, was allegedly shot by three youngsters near his house in Bhagyoday society in Ankleshwar early on August 4. Local residents rushed him to Sardar Patel Hospital and informed his wife. In her complaint, Afsana said that Wadiwala was an RTI activist who worked for the betterment of society. He took up local issues, and through RTI, got officials to resolve issues.
She said that Wadiwala had collected information that the under-construction Al Noor commercial complex in the area was illegal and had complained about it to Bharuch Urban Development Authority, following which the authorities sealed the complex around a month ago. Afsana alleged that the builders of Al Noor complex may be involved in the murder of her husband.
