Gujarat: After heavy rains, national highway closed in Navsari

Due to heavy rains in Navsari, Valsad and Dang districts in south Gujarat, National Highway 48, from Alipore in Navsari district to Valsad, was temporarily closed on the orders of Navsari District Collector Amit Prakash Yadav on Thursday morning.

Yadav told The Indian Express that the NH had been closed temporarily after flood water inundated the road. “A flood-like situation is still there in three talukas, Navsari, Gandevi and Jalalpore, and our teams are engaged in rescue work,” Yadav said.

Due to heavy downpour, the Kaveri, Purna and Ambika rivers in Navsari district are overflowing, resulting in many villages getting flooded. Juj and Keliya dams in the district are also overflowing after heavy inflow of rainwater from the catchment areas.

While National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams are evacuating people trapped in flood-hit villages, a fire department team from Surat has also reached Navsari for rescue and evacuation work.

Surat NGO workers too have reached the flood-affected villages in the district and are distributing food packets.