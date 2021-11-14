Gujarat: Purnesh Modi, Vasava collect samples from newly constructed road after villagers complain

Following complaints from the local villagers on corruption, use of poor-quality materials and unfinished work, the state Road, Building and Transport Minister Purnesh Modi, along with Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava, took samples from a newly constructed road in the Dediapada taluka of Narmada district.

On Thursday, some villagers from Ralda, Kambudi, and a few other villages approached Modi and Vasava, who were in the locality for an event, and put forth their complaint about the poor quality of roads. They complained that the road development work on National Highway No 48 from Kambudi to Dediapada was only half-done.

The response given by the local administrative officials were not satisfactory. On Friday, we went to the spot to check the roads and found it pathetic…With the help of labourers, the state minister took some samples for laboratory testing”

— Mansukh Vasava, Bharuch MP

The road is around 20 km in length but work was completed only in around 10 km, made under the contract given by the Narmada district administration. The locals say they had earlier complained to competent authorities in Narmada but no actions have been taken to date.

Later in the day, at the district coordination meeting, headed by the Modi and Vasava, and held in the Rajpipla, the same complaint of roads, were raised before the district administrative officials.



“The response given by the local administrative officials were not satisfactory. On Friday, we went to the spot to check the roads and found it pathetic. Even poor quality materials were used, at some places work was left and it was also not up to the mark. The local administrative officials were also present with us. With the help of labourers, the state minister took some samples from the spot for laboratory testing,” Vasava said.

“Acting on the complaint, we reached the spot and checked the quality of the road made. We have sent the collected samples to the Gujarat Engineering Research Institute (GERI) in Vadodara for testing. The road was built by the local administration under contract. We don’t know who the contractor is. Once we get the report, we will take further action. We have also assured the locals that the remaining work will be sped up. We will decide the future course of action after the laboratory report comes,” Modi told The Indian Express