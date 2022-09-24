scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Gujarat Pollution Control Board slaps closure notice on textile unit for replacing coal with waste clothes

According to the GPCB officials, in the last two months, five dyeing and printing units were issued closure notices for allegedly using waste cloth as fuel, which causes air pollution.

According to officials, the company authorities failed to provide any explanation for their action and a closure notice was slapped on the unit.

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) Saturday slapped closure notice on a textile dyeing and printing unit in Surat for allegedly waste clothes in the chimney instead of coal to produce steam for reducing production cost.

According to the GPCB officials, in the last two months, five dyeing and printing units were issued closure notices for allegedly using waste cloth as fuel, which causes air pollution.

On Friday night, Surat Regional Officer of GPCB Jigna Oza with her team had carried out a surprise checking at the Sangam prints, a dyeing and printing unit in Sachin GIDC.

The officials reached to the boiler department and found that several bundles of waste clothes were used to burn the fire in the chimney for steam used in various processes in the units.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Giorgia Meloni could be the first woman to lead Italy. Not all women are ...Premium
Giorgia Meloni could be the first woman to lead Italy. Not all women are ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — EWS to Modi-Putin meetPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — EWS to Modi-Putin meet
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...Premium
Swati Ganguly’s Tagore’s University: A History of Visva-Bharati (19...
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehabPremium
A cool and breezy Carnatic Summer is helping Chennai reset and rehab

According to officials, the company authorities failed to provide any explanation for their action and a closure notice was slapped on the unit.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Oza told The Indian Express, “We have been receiving complaints of violation of pollution norms by some dyeing and printing units in Surat. We have so far carried out night checking at 15 dyeing and printing units, of which five were involved in using waste clothes instead of coal. We have slapped closure notices on those companies.”

Of these five textile units, three are in Pandesara, Kadodara, and Sachin GIDC while two units are in Palsana Eco textile park.

Advertisement

A textile dyeing and printing mill owner of Surat, on condition of anonymity said, “Due to high prices of coal which is between Rs 10,000-14,000 per ton, the owners are using different means to reduce the production costs. Generally, in a month, the textile unit owner spends around Rs 1 crore to get steam from coal. By using waste clothes, they only have to spend Rs 30 -35 lakh.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-09-2022 at 11:25:55 pm
Next Story

Baba Farid Univ to get specialist doctor as V-C who’ll be good administrator: Mann

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 24: Latest News
Advertisement