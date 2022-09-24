Gujarat Pollution Control Board slaps closure notice on textile unit for replacing coal with waste clothes

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) Saturday slapped closure notice on a textile dyeing and printing unit in Surat for allegedly waste clothes in the chimney instead of coal to produce steam for reducing production cost.

According to the GPCB officials, in the last two months, five dyeing and printing units were issued closure notices for allegedly using waste cloth as fuel, which causes air pollution.

On Friday night, Surat Regional Officer of GPCB Jigna Oza with her team had carried out a surprise checking at the Sangam prints, a dyeing and printing unit in Sachin GIDC.

The officials reached to the boiler department and found that several bundles of waste clothes were used to burn the fire in the chimney for steam used in various processes in the units.

According to officials, the company authorities failed to provide any explanation for their action and a closure notice was slapped on the unit.

Oza told The Indian Express, “We have been receiving complaints of violation of pollution norms by some dyeing and printing units in Surat. We have so far carried out night checking at 15 dyeing and printing units, of which five were involved in using waste clothes instead of coal. We have slapped closure notices on those companies.”

Of these five textile units, three are in Pandesara, Kadodara, and Sachin GIDC while two units are in Palsana Eco textile park.

A textile dyeing and printing mill owner of Surat, on condition of anonymity said, “Due to high prices of coal which is between Rs 10,000-14,000 per ton, the owners are using different means to reduce the production costs. Generally, in a month, the textile unit owner spends around Rs 1 crore to get steam from coal. By using waste clothes, they only have to spend Rs 30 -35 lakh.”