Gujarat polls on mind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings at Vansda

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election, scheduled to be held by the end of 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are set to address public meetings in the Vansda constituency of Navsari district on June 10 and 12, respectively.

While Modi will address a public meeting at Khudvel village, Gandhi will address a public meeting at Charanwada village, two kilometre away from Vansda town. Notably, Congress MLA Anant Patel, who spearheaded the movement against the central government’s Par-Tapi-Narmada River Link project from the Navsari district, has managed to turn the tribals of the area against the ruling BJP. Political experts believe that both Congress and BJP are working hard to woo the voters of the 27 tribal-dominated Assembly constituencies in the state.

A competition is on between both the parties on who can gather more number of tribals in the meetings. On May 11, state BJP president C R Paatil, while addressing tribals at the Adijati Mahotsav at Vansda taluka in Navsari, had announced that PM Modi will address a public meeting in the Khudvel village on June 10 and over 4.5 lakh people will attend it to make the event a historical event in terms of the highest number of people attending a programme. He also appealed to the people to remain present at the public meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress said it will gather a crowd of over 1.5 lakh people at Chanrawada village on June 12. Senior Congress leader of Surat and south Gujarat Kadir Pirzada said that this will be the second public meeting of Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier addressed the Adivasi Satyagrah meeting in Dahod on May 11.

Teams of both the political parties have been busy in making their respective events successful since the last few days. Sources in the party said that in the public meeting at Navsari, Modi will inaugurate a medical college in the district and also lay the foundation stones of different development projects.

Navsari district president Bhuralal Shah said, “To bring a large number of people, instructions have been given to different district presidents of south Gujarat by the party headquarters. We have been told to bring 1.4 lakh people, while Valsad has been given the same target. Similarly, Surat and Tapi districts have been given a similar target and Dangs district will have to get 20,000 people for the public meeting of PM Modi at Khudvel. We have been hiring private luxury buses, school buses, lorries and other transport vehicles to bring the people.”

He added, “It will be a dome-like structure where the PM will address a public meeting. Arrangements like power connections and parking facilities are on and planning has been done accordingly so that nobody faces any problem. Big screens will be put up along with speakers so that people can see and listen to their dearest leader.”

Talking to The Indian Express, Dangs district panchayat president Mangal Gavit said, “We have been given a target to bring 20,000 people from Dangs district for the PM’s event at Khudvel. We have told the top party leaders that Dangs does not have many buses. The tribals are poor and they cannot afford personal expenses of travel and attend the meeting. We have sought help from the party top leaders to supply buses so that we can reach our target figures, or else we have requested to reduce our target to 10,000 people. People are ready to attend the event but there is a problem with transportation.”

The BJP leaders of Surat and Tapi districts have already started holding meetings with party leaders of both the districts. Surat district BJP president Sandeep Desai had on Tuesday appealed to the party leaders to carry out meetings in the villages and invite large numbers of people to attend Modi’s event.

Surat district BJP president Sandeep Desai said, “We are putting all our efforts to reach the target. We have been given a target to bring a total of 1.4 lakh people from both Surat and Tapi districts. Our party and organisational leaders are on the field to contact the beneficiaries of the different schemes of the government of India and the state government. We have also contacted co-operative societies and requested their leaders and members to attend the event.”

He added, “Over 4,000 state transport buses will be allotted to the five districts of Surat, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad and Dangs. We are also contacting private luxury buses and school buses for the transportation. Food packets and water bottles will be arranged too.”

Meanwhile, Vansda Congress MLA Anant Patel said, “Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi is coming to Vansda and we have organised a public meeting at Charanwada village. We have identified a huge ground. Over 1.5 lakh tribal people will attend the meeting. The tribals are unhappy with the BJP and they will surely attend the meeting and support Congress. The reason behind the participation of a large number of people is that under the pretext of different projects like bullet trains, freight corridors, express highways and Par Tapi Narmada river link project, there are many people, mostly tribals, whose land will be snatched and they are unhappy with the BJP government. The people from Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch, Narmada, Dahod and other parts of the state will come and attend the meetings. The responsibilities had been given to different district Congress party leaders to make arrangements of transportation vehicles to bring the people.”