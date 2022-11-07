Gujarat polls: AAP announces new list of candidates; fields Alpesh Kathiriya, Dharmik Malaviya from Surat

Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia Monday announced the 11th list of party candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The new list has 12 names including PAAS (Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti) convenors Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malaviya.

With this, AAP has so far declared 130 candidates for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly–polls for which will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5–followed by counting on December 8.

The 12 candidates are BT Maheshwari (Gandhidham in Kutch), retired police officer MK Bumbadiya (Data in Banaskantha), Ramesh Nabhani (Palanpur), Mukesh Thakker (Kankrej), Laljibhai Thakor (Radhanpur), Rajendrasinh Parmar (Modasa), Rahul Bhuva (Rajkot East), Dinesh Joshi (Rajkot West), Bhima Makwana (Kutiyana), and Umesh Makwana (Botad), besides Alpesh Kathiriya (Varachha in Surat) and Dharmik Malaviya (Olpad in Surat).

During an interaction with media persons in Surat, Italia said: “We have started a new trend in politics by announcing the names of the candidates two months before the elections. Generally, political parties announce names of their candidates a few days before the last date of nominations…”

Italia further said, “We welcome two revolutionary leaders like Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malaviya into the party. They come from PAAS and our party will get the benefit of their popularity and organisational skills… The AAP will bring a change and form the government in Gujarat in December.”

Asked which seats he and AAP state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya will contest from, Italia replied: “It will take a couple of more days and the decision will be taken by party higher-ups.”

Taking on the BJP, the state AAP chief said: “The BJP has not declared the names of their candidates so far… Once the names are declared, there would be a huge fight in the BJP.”

At the press conference, PAAS convenor Alpesh Kathiriya said they welcome the decision of the AAP to induct them into the party fold. Kathiriya also extended his support to AAP Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi.

Kathiriya further said, “Both the Congress and BJP are working together… Yesterday, some Congress MLAs appealed to the people to vote for either the Congress or the BJP… They don’t want the AAP to become the ruling party in Gujarat.”

The PAAS convenor also said that they would seek support from religious and other influential leaders in the Patidar community like they had done during the reservation movement.