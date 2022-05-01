Gujarat police most successful in busting drug rackets: Sanghavi

The success rate of Gujarat police is highest in the country when it comes to busting big rackets of drugs, said state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi in Surat Saturday. The state cops have done a tremendous job in catching various types of drugs transported to Punjab, Maharashtra and Rajasthan (non-BJP ruled states), he said.

“The Gujarat police is always on the toes keeping in mind their responsibilities to catch the drugs entering the state. The police have expanded their information network of sources. I congratulate the police officials, who have created fear among drug mafias by catching drug consignments in the sea once it crosses the Pakistan borders,” Sanghavi said at the third edition of the Global Patidar Business Summit. Sanghavi visited the three-day summit, which was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday, at the Mahatma Mandir Saturday.

The home minister urged Gujarat residents to work together to make the state more safe and sound. “As a Gujarati, we have to think that any type of dushan (defilement) should not enter our society. We know that drug addictions have increased in the Western countries. It has become a fashion statement among youths. But we have found that India is more secure and even Gujarat is saved from it,” he said.

Echoing similar views, leader of Patidar reservation agitation movement and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel tweeted: “The society must come together to fight the menace of drugs. We have to win this war to secure our future. There has been multiple recent instances of large drug hauls being caught at land and sea borders. I commend our authorities who have ensured that these substances do not enter the country and spoil the future of our youths. Society at large must also takes responsibility , so that our youth do not end up like the youth in Punjab…”.