Gujarat panchayat polls: Dramatic scenes reported from counting centres in Narmada, Jhagadia

Ashmitaben Vasava, the wife of Vasudev Vasava, who contested for sarpanch seat from Chitrada gram panchayat in Narmada, collapsed on the ground at the counting centre, after her husband lost the election by merely 10 votes.

Vasava was rushed to the nearby hospital where her condition is reported stable, said election branch officials of the district.

In a separate incident in Jarsad village gram panchayat election in Jhagadia taluka, a candidate for gram panchayat member collapsed on the ground after he lost the elections. The candidate Rajesh Vasava was taken to nearby health centre for treatment where his condition was reported to be stable, said the election branch official of Jhagadia.

In one more incident, a snake entered into the counting center at Jhagadia village. The officials were shocked, and they immediately vacated the room and reached a safe place. All the windows and doors of the room were locked. An official called snake charmer Sunil Sharma, who reached the spot immediately and caught the snake. Later, the vote-counting continued.