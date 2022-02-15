Gujarat: One detained for stabbing newspaper owner to death

One of the four men who stabbed a 36-year-old weekly newspaper owner in Surat to death on Sunday, allegedly over a family dispute, was detained and will be arrested after his Covid-19 test report, police said.

According to police, Juned Pathan who runs weekly newspaper — Gujarat Parivartan, was on way to visit a relative admitted at Prannath Hospital on Ved Road with his family on his bike when a car hit the bike from behind on Jilani bridge in Surat.

The family fell on the road when four men armed with sharp weapons got out of the car and attacked Juned, stabbing him 17 times in front of his wife and three daughters. His wife Shagufta Begum Pathan (29), sought help from passersby and rushed him to a nearby hospital where Juned was declared dead on arrival.

Rander police reached the hospital, took statements of the deceased’s wife, and lodged a murder case against five youths — Azharuddin Saiyed, his two brothers — Nizamuddin Saiyed, Irfan Saiyed, and two others who are residents of Paliawad area in Rander. who are her distant relatives.

An offence has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 279 (rash driving), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 114 (abetment) and Arms Act. Section 25(1)(a), 27. Police said that one of the accused Irfan runs a chicken shop at Adajan area.

Inspector of Rander police station, PL Chaudhary, said, “Juned Pathan’s wife Shagufta’s brothers Tausif Saiyed and Salman Saiyed had a quarrel with their cousin brothers over some issue a few days ago. Cross-complaints were filed in this connection and both parties were arrested.”

The inspector added that couple of days ago, a verbal duel took place between Irfan Saiyed and Juned Pathan over helping his brothers-in-law,Tausif Saiyed and Salman Saiyed, to get bail and get them freed from Surat jail.

“The former allegedly threatened the latter over this issue. Irked over this, Irfan, Azhar and Nizamuddin, hatched a plan to take revenge on Juned and killed him. We detained Irfan Saiyed and are waiting for his Covid report. Once his report comes negative, we will arrest him. We are also looking for other accused,” he added.