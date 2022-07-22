Gujarat: NGT admits NGO plea against construction of RO-RO jetty

The West Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal in Pune admitted an application by Surat-based NGO Brackish Water Research Centre (BWRC) against the construction of a jetty for RO-RO ferry services at Hazira by the Deendayal Port Authority (DDPA) in Kandla, Gandhidham.

In the application, MSH Sheikh, South Gujarat president of BWRC, submitted to the NGT that the DDPA had not obtained necessary approval for the construction work of jetty for RO-RO ferry services between Hazira in Surat to Ghogha in Bhavnagar.

Environment clearance as well as clearances from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) and Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) were pending, about which the state government was informed but no action was taken. However, the work is in progress.

In the application with NGT Pune, Sheikh named DDPA, Surat district collector, GPCB, Gujarat Coastal Zone Management Authority, Central Pollution Control Board and the Union ministry for forest and environment.

In a hearing conducted through video-conferencing on July 15, the application was admitted by a bench comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and judicial member Dr Vijay Kulkarni.

A copy of the order says, “We find that substantial question of environment appears to be made out in the present matter. Therefore, we admit this application… Respondents are directed to submit their reply affidavits within four weeks. The applicant is also directed to take necessary steps for service upon the respondents by both ways and also through available email.”

The matter is further listed on August 26.