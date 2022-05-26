Gujarat: Alleging discrimination, five BJP councillors of Amod municipality resign

Five BJP councillors of Amod municipality in Bharuch resigned alleging discrimination and that development works were not done in their wards.

Kamleshbhai Solanki, from ward number 6, Rameshbhai Vaghela from ward number 3, Ranchod Rathod from ward number 4 and Kailashben Vasava from ward number 4 submitted their resignations to municipality president Mahesh Patel (Kachhiya Patel), and vice-president Ushaben Patel on Tuesday. On Wednesday afternoon, Daxaben Parmar from ward number 3 also submitted her resignation.

The councillors alleged that they were discriminated as they belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) or Other Backward Class (OBC).

The Amod Nagar municipality has 24 councillors , out of which 14 are with BJP and 10 are independent councillors. With the resignation of the five councillors, the BJP’s tally has reduced to nine. The 10 independent councillors were Congress leaders and workers who were not given tickets by the party in 2021 local body elections.

Kamlesh Solanki (43) said,” I have been with the BJP since the last 23 years… The reason behind the resignation is that the elected councillors belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) were discriminated by the president and vice-president of the municipality. No development works are done in our wards which are lagging behind even in terms of basic facilities like light, water, road, and drainage. People complain to us but the president and and vice-president turn down our request for any work in our wards. It has become difficult for us to go to our wards and face the people.”

“The president and vice president follow instructions given by two general secretaries of the party organization at taluka level and they are Bhikhabhai Limbachiya and Manishbhai Thakker. We have made representations at Bharuch district president earlier also but no action has been taken against them… We are not acting against the party but after facing such discrimination, we have finally decided to resign. We had passed a No-Confidence Motion on the board in March,” he added.

Denying the allegations, municipality president Mahesh Patel said, “The development works are done in entire municipality and they are making false allegations… Now, we are moving ahead to suspend them from the party.”

“It is the rule that No-Confidence Motion can been called and passed after one year of election. They have called No-Confidence motion in the March 2021, where 14 days were left for the completion of one year. We went to Gujarat High Court against the no-confidence motion and judgement came in our favour,” he added.